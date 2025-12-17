Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.33 and traded as high as $50.38. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $49.93, with a volume of 90,991 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MBWM

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $799.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Nelson F. Sanchez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,337. The trade was a 39.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 7.0% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.