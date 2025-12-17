Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading Down 20.1% – Should You Sell?

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) dropped 20.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.3275. Approximately 21,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,318,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Charge Enterprises Trading Up 28.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

