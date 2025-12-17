Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.51. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $3.5050, with a volume of 2,958,353 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $731.60 million, a PE ratio of 172.84 and a beta of -0.45.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.1%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 25.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,260,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,232 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 7.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,124,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 369,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,429,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,277,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 1,039,353 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.