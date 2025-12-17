CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.66 and last traded at C$12.66. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.46.

CoinShares International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.06.

CoinShares International Company Profile

CoinShares International Limited engages in the digital assets and blockchain technology business in Jersey. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Principal Investments. The company offers CoinShares Physical exchange-traded products (ETP) and CoinShares XBT Provider, a crypto ETPs that allows users to invest cryptocurrencies via bank or broker for European investors.

