Insider Selling: Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) CTO Sells 9,099 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CTO Amitabh Misra sold 9,099 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $70,790.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 584,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,398.06. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CXM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. 1,974,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,689. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.56 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Sprinklr by 3.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CXM

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.