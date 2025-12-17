Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Director Nadja West Sells 2,178 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total value of $430,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,945.60. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE THC traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $195.12. 927,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,765. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $222.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.01.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on THC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 456,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after buying an additional 68,150 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.