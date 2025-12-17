Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Sells $123,302.87 in Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) EVP Michael David Garrison sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total value of $123,302.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,973.15. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $195.46. 3,305,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $251.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.09.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

