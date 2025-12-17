Joseph John Corso Sells 66,075 Shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph John Corso sold 66,075 shares of nLight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $2,399,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,855.68. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Joseph John Corso sold 4,127 shares of nLight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $139,410.06.

LASR traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 565,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,417. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. nLight has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86.

LASR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded nLight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of nLight to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nLight from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of nLight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLight presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in nLight by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in nLight by 1,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in nLight in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in nLight during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLight by 162.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

