Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells 102,835 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $7,565,570.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 185,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,623,766.17. This represents a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brannin Mcbee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Brannin Mcbee sold 28,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $2,060,520.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Brannin Mcbee sold 35,335 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $2,599,949.30.

On Monday, December 15th, Brannin Mcbee sold 500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $36,840.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Brannin Mcbee sold 63,835 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $5,349,373.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $8,617,573.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 34,335 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $2,699,074.35.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $39,305.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $8,083,859.35.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 29,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $2,279,690.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Brannin Mcbee sold 150,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $20,715,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRWV traded down $4.95 on Wednesday, reaching $64.55. 47,983,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,902,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average is $119.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52.

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $755,000. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,493,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,000.

A number of analysts have commented on CRWV shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CoreWeave from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.53.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

