C3.ai (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells $216,303.96 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) CFO Hitesh Lath sold 15,042 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $216,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,465.60. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C3.ai Stock Down 3.1%

C3.ai stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. 4,422,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,848,336. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $44.34.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $75.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 108.06%.The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 8.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 5.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

