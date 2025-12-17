Critical Review: Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) versus Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP)

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) and Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beta Bionics and Xcorporeal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Beta Bionics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beta Bionics 1 3 8 1 2.69 Xcorporeal 0 0 0 0 0.00

Beta Bionics currently has a consensus price target of $28.78, suggesting a potential downside of 1.41%. Given Xcorporeal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xcorporeal is more favorable than Beta Bionics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beta Bionics $65.12 million 19.74 -$54.76 million ($4.37) -6.68 Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Beta Bionics and Xcorporeal”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Xcorporeal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beta Bionics.

Profitability

This table compares Beta Bionics and Xcorporeal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beta Bionics -87.89% -35.72% -20.69% Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A

About Beta Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Xcorporeal

(Get Free Report)

Xcorporeal, Inc. is in the process of liquidation and dissolution, pursuant to the plan adopted by board of directors of the company on February 4, 2010. The company has formed the liquidating trust, Xcorporeal, Inc. Liquidating Trust, and transferred all of its assets to the trust for the purpose of completing the liquidation and dissolution of the company. Previously, it operated as a medical device company, which was engaged in the development of an extra-corporeal platform technology to be used in devices to replace the function of various human organs. Xcorporeal, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Beta Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beta Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.