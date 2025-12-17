Head to Head Analysis: Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) & PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Prosus and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A PSQ -178.95% -184.74% -62.82%

Risk & Volatility

Prosus has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus $6.17 billion 52.29 $12.37 billion N/A N/A PSQ $23.20 million 2.38 -$57.69 million ($1.20) -1.00

This table compares Prosus and PSQ”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Prosus has higher revenue and earnings than PSQ.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Prosus and PSQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 0 3 1 3.25 PSQ 1 0 3 0 2.50

PSQ has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 332.36%. Given PSQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than Prosus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Prosus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prosus beats PSQ on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

