Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.8150. Approximately 105,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 126,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $219.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 12.93%.The company had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.5%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.28%.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 256.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 1,085,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 423,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. North Ground Capital boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 94.4% in the third quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 388,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 188,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Further Reading

