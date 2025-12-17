Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) vs. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) Head to Head Contrast

Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hongkong Land and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 0.00 IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Profitability

Hongkong Land pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Hongkong Land and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones 86.65% 27.35% 13.44%

Volatility & Risk

Hongkong Land has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hongkong Land and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hongkong Land $2.00 billion 7.84 -$1.38 billion N/A N/A IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones $409.02 million 2.79 $195.18 million $4.97 3.03

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hongkong Land.

Summary

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones beats Hongkong Land on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment, finance, and project management businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

About IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also acquires and operates luxury hotels and resorts under the Intercontinental, Libertador, and Llao Llao names; develops and sells residential properties, including apartment tower complexes; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, the company engages in the development and operation of stadium; and provision of ¡appa!, a digital customer loyalty system platform, for consumption in shopping malls, use of parking spaces, and redemption of corporate benefits. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

