SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.56. Approximately 8,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 14,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $43.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15.

Institutional Trading of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Free Report) by 111.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SonicShares Global Shipping ETF

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

