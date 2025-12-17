Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s Why

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 3,148,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,009,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIDU shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sidus Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sidus Space in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sidus Space has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 116.44% and a negative net margin of 655.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sidus Space by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sidus Space in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the second quarter worth about $168,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

