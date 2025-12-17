EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.2716 and last traded at $0.2968. 107,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 58,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3063.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EpicQuest Education Group International in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EpicQuest Education Group International has an average rating of “Sell”.

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Down 3.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EpicQuest Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Free Report) by 393.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,081 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of EpicQuest Education Group International worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

