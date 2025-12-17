Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.28 and last traded at C$6.33. Approximately 5,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 12,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Vitalhub in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vitalhub

Vitalhub Price Performance

About Vitalhub

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.09.

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.