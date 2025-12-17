Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 38,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 115,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Apyx Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apyx Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Apyx Medical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 151.01%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical Corporation will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

See Also

