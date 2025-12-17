Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.32. 324,727 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 78,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MJ. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

