Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,900% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Vanquis Banking Group Trading Down 1.9%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

About Vanquis Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.