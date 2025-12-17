Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 1,620 Shares

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2025

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) insider Adam Geller sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $377,119.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,413.12. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Geller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 16th, Adam Geller sold 2,060 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $475,489.20.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,386. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of -870.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Zscaler by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.