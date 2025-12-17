Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 1,620 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Adam Geller sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $377,119.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,413.12. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Geller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Adam Geller sold 2,060 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $475,489.20.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,386. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of -870.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Zscaler by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

