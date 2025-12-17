Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) CMO Sells $317,432.90 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 26,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $317,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 382,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,822.58. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 8th, Andrew Warden sold 196,115 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $2,322,001.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.21 and a beta of 1.55.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Semrush by 2.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Semrush by 6.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Semrush by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 149,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

