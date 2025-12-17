Marie Mendoza Sells 1,567 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total transaction of $119,515.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,270.72. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,408 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $101,502.72.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,440 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $139,824.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,367. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $112.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 1.56%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,155,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Further Reading

