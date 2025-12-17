Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider David Michael Clark Sells 25,643 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $282,073.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 271,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,652. This trade represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Michael Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $258,994.30.

On Tuesday, November 4th, David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $243,864.93.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0%

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 6,284,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,128. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. Zacks Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 450.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 472.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

