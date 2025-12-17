Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Limoneira has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Price Performance

Shares of LMNR stock remained flat at $15.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 62,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,836. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $272.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Limoneira in a report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

View Our Latest Report on Limoneira

About Limoneira

(Get Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.