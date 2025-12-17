Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
Limoneira has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Limoneira Price Performance
Shares of LMNR stock remained flat at $15.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 62,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,836. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $272.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $27.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Limoneira
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.
