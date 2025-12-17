Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 9,983 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 9,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $11,380.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,841,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,830.98. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Luke Evnin sold 14,548 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $15,275.40.

On Monday, December 15th, Luke Evnin sold 23,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $25,294.80.

On Friday, December 12th, Luke Evnin sold 17,858 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $19,286.64.

On Thursday, December 11th, Luke Evnin sold 28,009 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $29,969.63.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Luke Evnin sold 37,104 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $39,330.24.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Luke Evnin sold 44,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $45,015.70.

On Monday, December 8th, Luke Evnin sold 34,041 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $33,700.59.

On Friday, December 5th, Luke Evnin sold 16,568 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $16,070.96.

On Thursday, December 4th, Luke Evnin sold 53,416 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $51,813.52.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 36,726 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $31,951.62.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

HOWL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 468,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,417. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $51.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. MPM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOWL. Zacks Research cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Stories

