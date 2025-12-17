Luke Evnin Sells 23,640 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $25,294.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,866,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,142.16. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 17th, Luke Evnin sold 9,983 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $11,380.62.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Luke Evnin sold 14,548 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $15,275.40.

On Friday, December 12th, Luke Evnin sold 17,858 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $19,286.64.

On Thursday, December 11th, Luke Evnin sold 28,009 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $29,969.63.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Luke Evnin sold 37,104 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $39,330.24.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Luke Evnin sold 44,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $45,015.70.

On Monday, December 8th, Luke Evnin sold 34,041 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $33,700.59.

On Friday, December 5th, Luke Evnin sold 16,568 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $16,070.96.

On Thursday, December 4th, Luke Evnin sold 53,416 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $51,813.52.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 36,726 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $31,951.62.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,417. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOWL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOWL

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.