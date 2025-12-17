Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This is a 3.2% increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Norwood Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Norwood Financial has a payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Norwood Financial to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Norwood Financial stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $272.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.59. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwood Financial will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

