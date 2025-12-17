Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This is a 3.2% increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Norwood Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Norwood Financial has a payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Norwood Financial to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.
Norwood Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Norwood Financial stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $272.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.59. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59.
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
