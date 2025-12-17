Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.62 and last traded at $57.9140. 613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 103.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

