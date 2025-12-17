Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.62 and last traded at $57.9140. 613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.3%
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why a SpaceX IPO Could Be a Major Catalyst for GOOGL Stock
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Upwork Maintain Its Comeback? Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.