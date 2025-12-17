First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.50 and last traded at $115.47. 8,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 27,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.89.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $932.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average of $107.75.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,699,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 124,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 64,914 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.