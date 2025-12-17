UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. 38,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 52,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

UGE International Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -289.05. The stock has a market cap of C$47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.00.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

