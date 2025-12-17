PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.73 and last traded at $53.73. 18,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 53,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.