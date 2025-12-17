Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01, FiscalAI reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 8.220-8.620 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Micron Technology’s conference call:

Micron reported a powerful fiscal Q1 — record revenue of $13.6B, 56.8% gross margin, $4.78 EPS — and guided a record fiscal Q2 ($18.7B revenue, ~68% gross margin, ~$8.42 EPS), signaling strong near-term profitability.

— and guided a record fiscal Q2 ($18.7B revenue, ~68% gross margin, ~$8.42 EPS), signaling strong near-term profitability. Management said HBM demand is surging, completed 2026 HBM price/volume agreements (including HBM4 ), and raised the HBM TAM to ~$100B by 2028 at ~40% CAGR, accelerating Micron’s AI-facing growth opportunity.

), and raised the HBM TAM to ~$100B by 2028 at ~40% CAGR, accelerating Micron’s AI-facing growth opportunity. The company expects industry-wide tightness — DRAM and NAND supply will remain substantially short of demand through and beyond 2026 — and admits it cannot meet all customer demand across segments.

Micron is increasing fiscal 2026 CapEx to ~ $20B , accelerating equipment orders and advancing fab timelines (Idaho wafer output moved to mid?2027) to expand HBM and 1?gamma DRAM capacity.

, accelerating equipment orders and advancing fab timelines (Idaho wafer output moved to mid?2027) to expand HBM and 1?gamma DRAM capacity. Cash generation and balance sheet improvements were notable — record quarterly free cash flow (~$3.9B), reduced debt by $2.7B, returned to net cash, and executed $300M buybacks — supporting financial flexibility.

MU stock traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,293,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,629,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $253.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $264.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,852 shares of company stock worth $81,806,895. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,643,613,000 after purchasing an additional 285,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Micron Technology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,306,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,884,000 after buying an additional 550,284 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,129,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

