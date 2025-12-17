Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Spotify Technology stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $12.64 on Wednesday, reaching $566.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,256. The business’s 50-day moving average is $627.37 and its 200 day moving average is $676.45. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $443.21 and a one year high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $760.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 87.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,908,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

