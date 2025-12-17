Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Smurfit Westrock stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.01. 5,346,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,346. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.40%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 120.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SW. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 42.5% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 355,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 6.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 121,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 14.3% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

