BXP (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BXP stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BXP alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

BXP Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of BXP stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.61. 1,705,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,276. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -54.81, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BXP news, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,215,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $300,480.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 70,710 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BXP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BXP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BXP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in BXP by 12.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in BXP by 3.8% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on BXP in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BXP from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BXP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on BXP

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

BXP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.