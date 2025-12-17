Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Stryker stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.63. 1,944,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Two Point Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,281,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 82.0% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 458,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,235,000 after purchasing an additional 206,500 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,785,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $713,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This trade represents a 40.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

