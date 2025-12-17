Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Oracle stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oracle alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Oracle Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,593,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,163,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 155,190 shares of company stock valued at $45,279,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $320.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.