Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Robinhood Markets stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.80. 35,976,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,106,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $153.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $6,549,893.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,150.40. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $170,865,100.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,686,763 shares of company stock valued at $475,858,262. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

