Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Schneider Electric S.E. stock on November 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 4.7%

SBGSF traded down $13.33 on Wednesday, hitting $270.45. 894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $200.00 and a 12 month high of $312.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Representative Cisneros

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. ( OTCMKTS:SBGSF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

