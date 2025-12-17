Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Zoetis stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.7%

Zoetis stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,993,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $177.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.30.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 57.19%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 201.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. HSBC set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

