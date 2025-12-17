Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Eli Lilly and Company stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $12.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,042.06. 3,724,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,868. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $985.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $948.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $824.99.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,141.73.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

