Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Arista Networks stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,444,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,811,151. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $164.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 39.73%.Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 23.8% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,167 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $247,451,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $49,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,007. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,858,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,843.36. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,464 shares of company stock valued at $30,309,988. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

