Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) CEO Allan Marshall Purchases 100,000 Shares

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) CEO Allan Marshall bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,946,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,760.27. This represents a 2.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Allan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Allan Marshall bought 50,000 shares of Upexi stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00.

Upexi Stock Performance

Upexi stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 4,813,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,113. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.52. Upexi, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Upexi had a net margin of 264.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 million.

Upexi declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 25.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPXI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Upexi in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Upexi from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upexi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Upexi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the second quarter worth $6,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upexi in the second quarter valued at $1,002,000. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new position in shares of Upexi in the second quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upexi during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 5.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

