Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider William Boyd III Sells 2,455 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider William Boyd III sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $148,552.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,240.14. The trade was a 9.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Symbotic Stock Down 10.7%

SYM stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.99. 2,972,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.27, a P/E/G ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.10. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $618.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.00 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 54.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Symbotic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Symbotic by 28.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Symbotic by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 980,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

