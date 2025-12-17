Steven Yi Sells 8,000 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $102,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,879,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,913,010.60. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $103,040.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $104,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $106,960.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $100,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $99,840.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $95,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $93,760.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $98,480.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE MAX traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 389,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,212. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $827.01 million, a PE ratio of -422.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.30 million. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.02%. MediaAlpha’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 557,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 85,581 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at about $952,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 21.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth about $4,675,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price objective on MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

