Insider Selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $85,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,603,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,502,625.80. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Wednesday, December 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $69,120.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $85,961.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $69,336.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $90,383.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $72,900.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $87,703.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $70,686.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $89,646.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $72,252.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $84,487.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAX traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 389,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,212. The company has a market cap of $827.01 million, a P/E ratio of -422.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.30 million. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 target price on MediaAlpha in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Our Latest Report on MAX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 123.4% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,654,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,531,000 after buying an additional 1,466,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 680.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,493 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 1,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 658,625 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 529,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 95.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 516,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.