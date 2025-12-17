Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Shares Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 2,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Acasti Pharma Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

