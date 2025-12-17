Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Shares Up 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 10,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 133,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Down 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.